Rachel Kentleton Buys 15,378 Shares of Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) Stock

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Rating) insider Rachel Kentleton bought 15,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £9,995.70 ($12,077.94).

Trustpilot Group Stock Down 11.4 %

TRST traded down GBX 8.15 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 63.45 ($0.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,582. Trustpilot Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 51.85 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 416.80 ($5.04). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 75.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £263.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TRST. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

About Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

