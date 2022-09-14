Quilter Plc Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Quilter Plc cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $3,491,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 34.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 8.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 7.5% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE DHR opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.50 and a 200-day moving average of $269.73. The firm has a market cap of $204.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.73.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

