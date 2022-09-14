QuickSwap Price Tops $59.79 on Major Exchanges (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for about $59.79 or 0.00292956 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $19.56 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX. QuickSwap’s official website is quickswap.exchange/#/swap.

QuickSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap deployed on the Polygon network (formerly Matic Network). QuickSwap leverages the low transaction fees on Polygon Network, and enables users to trade any ERC-20 asset at fast speeds with near-zero gas costs. QUICK tokens can be staked to earn staking rewards, and for voting power to participate in the DAO governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

