Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issued By William Blair

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued on Monday, September 12th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $7.51 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

NYSE BMY opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

