PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

PCTTU stock remained flat at $12.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. PureCycle Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25.

Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

