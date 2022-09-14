ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading 5.5% Higher

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.21. 3,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,276,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PUMP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on ProPetro to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ProPetro to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

The stock has a market cap of $970.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.55). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $296,049.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,412.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

