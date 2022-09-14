Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 78.2% from the August 15th total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,788,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Propanc Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of PPCB stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 127,521,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,178,815. Propanc Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

