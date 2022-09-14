ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Shares Down 2.4%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.20 and last traded at C$7.22. Approximately 1,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.40.
ProMIS Neurosciences Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.12.
ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at ProMIS Neurosciences
ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile
ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.
Read More
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.