ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Shares Down 2.4%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.20 and last traded at C$7.22. Approximately 1,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.40.

ProMIS Neurosciences Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.12.

Get ProMIS Neurosciences alerts:

ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

In related news, Director Patrick D. Kirwin purchased 4,000 shares of ProMIS Neurosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$321,162.30. In other ProMIS Neurosciences news, Director Eugene Warren Williams bought 500,000 shares of ProMIS Neurosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,285.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,503,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,093,335.62. Also, Director Patrick D. Kirwin bought 4,000 shares of ProMIS Neurosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$321,162.30. Insiders have purchased 549,309 shares of company stock worth $116,449 in the last three months.

(Get Rating)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.