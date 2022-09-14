Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $181,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 451,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,338,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,068 shares of company stock worth $8,269,561. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at $1,141,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $887,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.39, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.02. Progyny has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

