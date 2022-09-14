PRIZM Trading 5.5% Lower This Week (PZM)

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. PRIZM has a total market cap of $17.30 million and $369,197.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NuBits (USNBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

UniversalRoyalCoin (UNRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tiger shares (Tiger) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00108512 BTC.

TIGER COIN (TIGER) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LePenCoin (LEPEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kahsh (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gold BCR (GBCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crave-NG (CVNG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,114,165,017 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PRIZM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

