Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance

Shares of PBAM stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,398. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58. Private Bancorp of America has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $163.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.24.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

