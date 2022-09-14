Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance
Shares of PBAM stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,398. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58. Private Bancorp of America has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $163.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.24.
Private Bancorp of America Company Profile
