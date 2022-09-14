Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.41

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.41 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.13). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 11 ($0.13), with a volume of 17,158 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.75. The company has a market capitalization of £7.47 million and a P/E ratio of 4.20.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

