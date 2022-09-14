Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Postal Savings Bank of China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Postal Savings Bank of China alerts:

Postal Savings Bank of China Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Postal Savings Bank of China stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088. Postal Savings Bank of China has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61.

Postal Savings Bank of China Announces Dividend

Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.6465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

(Get Rating)

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.