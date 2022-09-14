Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the August 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 714,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PNGAY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.67. 156,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,578. Ping An Insurance has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $106.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

