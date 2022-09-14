Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the August 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 714,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of PNGAY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.67. 156,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,578. Ping An Insurance has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $106.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80.
About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
