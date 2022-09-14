PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Up 93.4% in August

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 93.4% from the August 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNI traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. 16,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,997. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $12.19.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 8.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 5.2% during the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 281,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $100,000.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.