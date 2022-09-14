PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Up 93.4% in August

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 93.4% from the August 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PNI traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. 16,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,997. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $12.19.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.
