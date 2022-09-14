PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the August 15th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 36.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 49.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PMF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. 40,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,791. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $15.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

