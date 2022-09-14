PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.48

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and traded as high as $13.73. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 336,675 shares.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.1188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
