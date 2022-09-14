PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.48

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and traded as high as $13.73. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 336,675 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.1188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,245,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,608,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 764,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,458,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 732,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 34,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 603,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 37,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

