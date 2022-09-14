Phocas Financial Corp. Trims Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.19% of Kadant worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kadant by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Kadant by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Kadant by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadant stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.32. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,055. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.08 and its 200 day moving average is $189.58. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.43 and a 1 year high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 10.84%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

