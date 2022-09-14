Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 1,298 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.16% of FB Financial worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter valued at $13,000,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FB Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,244,000 after purchasing an additional 92,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after buying an additional 44,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on FB Financial to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on FB Financial to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

FB Financial Price Performance

NYSE FBK traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.12. 145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,558. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $48.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.07.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $135.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

