Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $31.42. 53,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,737. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.16. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

