Phocas Financial Corp. Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 266,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,645 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FPEI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,472. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58.

