Phocas Financial Corp. Has $4.60 Million Position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 337,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.36% of BrightView worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BV. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BrightView in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 167,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of BrightView by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,110,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after acquiring an additional 176,923 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.58 million, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.32. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.94 million. BrightView had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

