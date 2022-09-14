Phocas Financial Corp. Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 588.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.3 %

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

EXR traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.98. 3,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,274. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.70 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

