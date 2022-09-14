Phocas Financial Corp. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in PROG were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PROG in the first quarter worth about $20,139,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROG by 395.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 659,312 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PROG by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,063,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,092,000 after purchasing an additional 530,587 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of PROG by 313.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 265,342 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of PROG by 1,358.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 274,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 255,629 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $21.00 price target on PROG in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

In related news, insider Curtis Linn Doman acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PROG news, CFO Brian Garner bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.39 per share, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,960.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 53,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,243 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRG traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,061. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

