Phocas Financial Corp. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 44.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $116,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of SUI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,953. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.64 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 128.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUI. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.75.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.