Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 229 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.6 %

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.64.

MAA stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.45. 1,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,442. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.85 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.