Phocas Financial Corp. Boosts Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.06% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of IIPR stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.85. The company had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,585. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a current ratio of 55.21. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.47 and a twelve month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.07% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.