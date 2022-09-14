Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PHVS traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.05. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharvaris stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Pharvaris worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHVS. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Pharvaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pharvaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

