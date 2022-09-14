Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of PHVS traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.05. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $27.50.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharvaris stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Pharvaris worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
