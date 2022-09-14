Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Pharvaris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,400. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $294.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.19.

Institutional Trading of Pharvaris

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharvaris stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Pharvaris worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Pharvaris

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PHVS shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pharvaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pharvaris from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Pharvaris from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pharvaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pharvaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

(Get Rating)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Further Reading

