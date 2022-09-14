Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,400. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $294.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.19.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharvaris stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Pharvaris worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
