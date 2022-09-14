Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 1,000 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $39,850.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 479,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.96. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.72.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Pegasystems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

