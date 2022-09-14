PECULIUM Price Tops $0.0109 on Top Exchanges (PCL)

PECULIUM (PCL) traded 111.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. PECULIUM has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $50,065.00 worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PECULIUM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PECULIUM has traded 66.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,296.30 or 0.99996750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00056246 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012378 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00065214 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00075232 BTC.

About PECULIUM

PECULIUM (PCL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2019. PECULIUM’s total supply is 220,502,320 coins. The official message board for PECULIUM is medium.com/@Peculium. The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here. PECULIUM’s official website is peculium.io/documents.

PECULIUM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2017, PECULIUM aims to bring advanced investment and wealth management services to the world of Digital Assets. PCL is a BEP-20 multi-utility token granting access to PECULIUM services and rewards to users and stakeholders. PECULIUM is a team of Early adopters of blockchain, data science experts, and tech fans. PECULIUM has developed the SAIΞVE app, a wealth management platform for Digital Assets. SAIΞVE App combines Artificial intelligence and Smart contracts, implementing elements from traditional savings and investments with all-data-driven decision investments making. Peculium's High-Yield Savings Account BELIΞVE relies on a long-only based investment strategy that creates return in the upward momentum at spots markets. Telegram | Facebook | Medium | Reddit | Github | Instagram | Youtube | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PECULIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PECULIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PECULIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

