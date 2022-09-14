PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PBF Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PBF Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.26) EPS. Analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 19.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 311.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 48,840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 230.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 373,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 260,332 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 182,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.