Pax Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $946.18 million and $6.54 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020374 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Nimiq (NIM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- GoChain (GO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000238 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard.
Pax Dollar Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
