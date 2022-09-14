Pax Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $946.18 million and $6.54 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020374 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard.

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis.Why Use Paxos Standard:Hold digital assets in USDP to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.