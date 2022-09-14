Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Pason Systems Price Performance

Shares of PSYTF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

About Pason Systems

(Get Rating)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

