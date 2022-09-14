Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Separately, Barclays set a 3,000.00 price objective on Partner Communications in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Shares of PTNR stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. Partner Communications has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.72.
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
