Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Barclays set a 3,000.00 price objective on Partner Communications in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Partner Communications Stock Performance

Shares of PTNR stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. Partner Communications has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Partner Communications

About Partner Communications

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Partner Communications by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 40,471 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 13.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

