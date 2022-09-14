Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases 58,900 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.19% of TD SYNNEX worth $18,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,231,000 after purchasing an additional 59,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,110,000 after buying an additional 64,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,476,000 after buying an additional 45,442 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 6.9% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 989,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,109,000 after acquiring an additional 64,180 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.56.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $220,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,253,786.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $220,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,253,786.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,508,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,184 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,588. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.04. The company had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,603. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $120.62.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.