Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases 4,500 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter worth about $205,920,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,290,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,691,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,004 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth approximately $80,655,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 195.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE GRMN traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,233. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $86.73 and a one year high of $173.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.