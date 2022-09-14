Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Increases Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Omnicell accounts for approximately 2.2% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.72% of Omnicell worth $41,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,367,000 after purchasing an additional 443,378 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,691,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,011,000 after buying an additional 188,112 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,187,000 after acquiring an additional 92,567 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 49.2% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 199,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,847,000 after acquiring an additional 65,830 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter worth $8,093,000.

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $97.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,230. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.88. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on OMCL. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,265 shares of company stock worth $4,701,960 in the last ninety days. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

