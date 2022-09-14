Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $17.66 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,862 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.15% of Builders FirstSource worth $17,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.20. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.29.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.