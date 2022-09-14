Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 17,788 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 758.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 645.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.06. 2,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,290. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $51.30 and a 1 year high of $85.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 51.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.62 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 20.06 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.44%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Stories

