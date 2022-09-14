Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 7,400 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,484,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Ribbon Communications makes up 1.4% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of Ribbon Communications worth $26,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Ribbon Communications

Shares of RBBN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,110. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $446.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14.

In other Ribbon Communications news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. purchased 1,639,344 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,435,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,679,003.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ribbon Communications

(Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.