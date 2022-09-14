Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 4,500 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SWKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $132.00 price target on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.29.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.59. 20,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,033. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $182.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.87. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.