Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 3,667 Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.10% of Kirkland’s worth $11,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 27.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland’s to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Kirkland’s Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:KIRK traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $3.82. 2,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,400. The company has a market cap of $48.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $27.22.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.44). Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%.

About Kirkland’s

(Get Rating)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.