Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Lowered to $238.00 at Wolfe Research

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wolfe Research to $238.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PANW. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $274.33 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $226.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 66.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $366.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,662,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,140. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.37. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $140.52 and a one year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,245,022.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total value of $6,932,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,491,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total value of $6,019,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,245,022.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,654. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,216 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,809,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

