PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Position Trimmed by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. cut its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. PACCAR makes up approximately 1.0% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACCAR Stock Down 0.1 %

Several analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,085. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

