Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $531.60

Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 531.60 ($6.42) and traded as low as GBX 449 ($5.43). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 455 ($5.50), with a volume of 46,947 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($12.93) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 467.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 531.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £440.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,287.50.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

