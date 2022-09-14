Origin Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,457 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Cathay General Bancorp comprises 0.1% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $123,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 40.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CATY shares. Stephens lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $247,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $247,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,755.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,136,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,044,570. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

