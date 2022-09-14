Origin Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 106.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial accounts for about 0.2% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,122.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 141,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $949,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SF opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

