Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Shares Down 4.6%

Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 160,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 531,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.86. The company has a market cap of C$216.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.94.

About Orca Gold

Orca Gold Inc in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It primarily explores for gold. The company principally owns a 70% interest in Block 14 Gold located in the Republic of Sudan. Orca Gold Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

