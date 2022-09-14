Oppenheimer Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freshpet in a report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Freshpet Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Freshpet to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Freshpet stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.13. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $159.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 186.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 414.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 373.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.